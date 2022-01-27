Kratos, Hypersonix Partner to Demo Hydrogen-Powered Hypersonic Drone

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has partnered with Australia-based Hypersonix Launch Systems to demonstrate a 3D printed hypersonic drone powered by a hydrogen scramjet engine.

The autonomous DART AE drone with a fifth-generation SPARTAN engine will use high-temperature materials and is the team’s proposal to the Australian government’s Modern Manufacturing Initiative, Kratos said Tuesday.

Kratos will provide digital engineering capabilities and expertise in rocket booster integration in an effort to make DART AE capable of speeds of over Mach 5.

“DART AE is an ideal opportunity for Kratos to further showcase our extensive hypersonic launch system capability,” said David Carter, president of Kratos’ defense rocket and support services division.

The drone’s initial flight demonstration is scheduled for 2023.

Hypersonix develops hypersonic vehicles and scramjet engines including the hydrogen-fueled Spartan, which is made to generate speeds between Mach 5 and 12.