Kratos Intros Service Chain Updates for Virtualized Satellite Ground System

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has added new automation and optimization features to the Earth observation service chain of an orchestrated satellite ground system.

The company said Thursday its Earth Observation and Remote Sensing Service Chain or EO/RS SC now works to automate service delivery tasks for the OpenSpace Platform, a fully virtualized ground system.

EO/RS SC uses x86-based computers to deliver downlink throughput with rates over a gigabit-per-second to decision makers.

Its updates include fully orchestrated packet processing, high-throughput wideband data and telemetry, tracking and command.

Operators can run the said service chains in private data centers, public cloud space and hybrid cloud environments. According to Kratos, the new updates allow operators to reconfigure service chains in a matter of minutes.

Christopher Boyd, senior director of product management at Kratos, said the service chain’s new capabilities can reduce downlink costs while boosting mission performance.