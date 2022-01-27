in Healthcare IT, News

Leidos Deploys New Military Electronic Health Record at Texas Locations; Liz Porter Quoted

Leidos‘ defense health-focused partnership has completed another wave deployment of the U.S. military’s new electronic health record to over 19,000 clinicians and providers at 100 locations in Texas.

The recent move brings the goal of delivering the Military Health System GENESIS system to areas within the U.S. and overseas by the end of 2023 to around 38 percent complete, Leidos said Wednesday.

Liz Porter, president of Leidos’ health group, pointed out that the deployment included the Department of Defense’s only Level 1 trauma center in the Central San Antonio area.

She added that the system is meant to support clinicians and providers in caring for thousands of trauma and burn patients.

According to MHS, GENESIS secures and links medical and dental information of service members, veterans and families across the health infrastructure.

Leidos is currently delivering program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems for GENESIS.

