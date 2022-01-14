in Contract Awards, News

Leidos to Help Air Force Develop High-Power Electromagnetic Tech

Leidos has won a five-year, $11.8 million contract to help the Air Force Research Laboratory develop technologies for high-power electromagnetic weapons systems.

The company will aim to provide the service branch HPEM source platforms for potential use by the warfighter community in future missions, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

AFRL received two offers for the HPEM source research and development project via a competitive solicitation process and is obligating $1.15 million at the time of award.

According to solicitation documents, the program will focus on exploring the physics of high-power oscillators, amplifiers and radiating structures. The effort also covers ancillary technology such as pulsed power applications and cathodes.

