Lockheed, Amazon, Cisco to Integrate Deep Space Comms With Orion Spacecraft

Lockheed Martin has partnered with Amazon and Cisco to equip NASA’s Orion spacecraft with human-machine interface technologies designed to allow for deep space voice and video communications.

The Callisto technology would use Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant and Cisco’s Webex video conferencing platform to demonstrate communications as NASA prepares Orion for the Artemis I uncrewed mission, Lockheed said Wednesday.

The mission will have the Lockheed-built Orion fly by the moon to showcase uncrewed flight for the Artemis program, which aims to eventually revive manned space exploration.

“Callisto will demonstrate a first-of-its-kind technology that could be used in the future to enable astronauts to be more self-reliant as they explore deep space,” said Lisa Callahan, vice president and general manager of commercial civil space for Lockheed Martin.

Callisto takes the name of the Greek goddess Artemis’ favorite companion. NASA aims to execute the Artemis I mission early this year.