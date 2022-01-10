Lockheed to Update Egypt Helicopter Sensors Under $102M Army Contract Award

The U.S. Army has awarded Lockheed Martin $102 million to update the sensor systems of 25 Apache helicopters used by the Egyptian government.

The company said Friday it will convert Egypt’s Apaches from D-model to E-model configuration, which includes the Gen III Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor and the Gen III Day Sensor Assembly.

Gen III TADS/PNVS is designed to provide Apache pilots long-range situational awareness for engagements in day, night and harsh weather conditions.

Gen III DSA works to augment the ranging and designation functions of TADS/PNVS to meet the requirements of future weapon systems and deliver high-definition visuals in the cockpit. The new DSA technology also features a laser pointer marker designed to boost ground troop coordination, and a new eye-safe multi-mode laser for critical training and urban operations.

The U.S. Army filed the award under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.