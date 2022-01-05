Manjula Sriram Named Chief Information Officer of Iridium; Tom Fitzpatrick Quoted

Iridium Communications announced on Wednesday that Manjula Sriram has been appointed as the company’s new vice president and chief information officer.

“We’re thrilled to have Manjula join us with a depth of knowledge and experience that makes her the ideal fit to strategize and direct all aspects of Iridium’s information technology infrastructure moving forward,” said Tom Fitzpatrick , chief financial officer for Iridium.

As vice president and CIO, Sriram will drive the strategic and tactical planning, development, evaluation and coordination of Iridium’s technology roadmap and to provide the vision and leadership necessary to drive the company’s IT infrastructure into the future.

“Following the successful launch of Iridium’s second-generation constellation, the company is at an interesting juncture to grow, and there are countless opportunities for building Iridium’s assets, which start first with the right people and then the right technology,” said Sriram.

Sriram joins Iridium with more than twelve years of senior IT management experience. Prior to her new role, Sriram served as the vice president and CIO for The Joint Chiropractic . She was responsible for the commercial and enterprise IT infrastructure for the company’s corporate and clinical operations, servicing approximately 700 standalone chiropractic offices.

She also spent four years as the director of Customer Implementation & Support for Early Warning Service in order to provide risk management solutions over a diverse network of 2,300 financial institutions, government entities and payment companies.

“Iridium enjoys an enviable market position with an attractive growth trajectory, which is one of the many reasons I decided to join the company,” said Sriram.

Fitzpatrick commented, “Iridium is in a unique position of growth, which makes having the right leadership for ensuring secure information technology essential to supporting our expanding goals.”