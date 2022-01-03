in A Activity, M&amp, News, Wash100

ManTech Buys IC Services Provider TMAC; CEO Kevin Phillips Quoted

ManTech International has closed its purchase of Technical and Management Assistance Corp., a Columbia, Maryland-based provider of system engineering, software engineering and information technology services in support of intelligence community customers.

Kevin Phillips, chairman, CEO and president of ManTech and a previous Wash100 Award recipient, said in a statement published Monday the acquisition is aimed at expanding the company’s data analytics capabilities through complementary TMAC offerings and workforce.

The new wholly owned subsidiary of ManTech delivers workflow automation, data privacy and compliance and engineering services to government customers. It was founded in 2008 to offer subject matter expertise to IC.

“[TMAC] builds on these strengths with complementary solutions that ensure the delivery of vital intelligence at speed,” Phillips added.

