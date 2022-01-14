Lockheed’s Maria Demaree, Booz Allen’s Maisha Glover & 4 Other Execs Join INSA Board

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Jan. 14, 2022 — The Intelligence and National Security Alliance has elected Maria Demaree, a vice president at Lockheed Martin, Maisha Glover, a senior vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton, and four other executives to serve on its board of directors for three years, GovCon Wire reported.

The new appointees will be responsible for providing the nonprofit professional organization with strategic guidance, direction and business oversight.

“Each brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in key areas that will be vital to our future operations and strategy. Their new ideas, perspectives, and industry acumen complement our current leadership team, and we look forward to their many contributions,” said Tish Long, chair of the INSA board and a previous Wash100 Award winner.

