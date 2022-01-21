Marine Corps Launches Solicitation for $249M Tactical Systems Support Contract

Marine Corps Systems Command plans to award a potential 10-year, $249 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support analysis, troubleshooting and fielding of tactical systems.

According to the SAM.gov solicitation notice, the Tactical Systems Support-3 contract will provide for technical expertise, help desk services and other related support required by the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity.

MCTSSA performs technical, testing and engineering work to help Fleet Marine Forces make procurement decisions on command, control, computer, communications and intelligence systems.

The IDIQ will have orders whose combined value shall not exceed the said maximum contract value. Work under the future contract will run for a five-year base period, with the potential to extend through five option years.

Interested parties may submit proposals up to Feb. 21.