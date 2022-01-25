in News

MDA Launches Mentor-Protege Program for Radar, Anti-Ballistic Missile Defense Development

The Missile Defense Agency has initiated a mentor-protege program and is looking to expand the participation of small businesses in the research and development of advanced technologies meant to expand the U.S. military’s radar and ballistic missile defense systems.

According to a broad agency announcement posted Monday on Sam.gov, the MDA Office of Small Business Programs is soliciting white papers from companies eligible to provide engineering, technical and business development assistance to smaller vendors under mentor-protege agreements.

The selected mentor-protege program participants will support MDA efforts including an on-orbit demonstration of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Space Sensor prototype, the development of an upgraded early warning system and the enhancement of the Aegis afloat and ashore ballistic missile defense weapon system.

MDA will award contracts that have a one-year base period of performance with the potential for one option period.

Interested companies can submit white papers for the mentor-protege program BAA until Dec. 29, 2023.

