Michael Zembrzuski Named Chief Growth Officer of NetCentrics; Kenny Cushing Quoted

NetCentrics, a leading provider of cybersecurity services to the U.S. government, announced on Thursday that the company has named Michael Zembrzuski as its new chief growth officer.

“NetCentrics will benefit from Mr. Zembrzuski’s multi-faceted expertise. He has decades of experience in cybersecurity, as well as established relationships across the Federal, Intelligence, DOD and Law Enforcement sectors,” says Kenny Cushing, NetCentrics’ CEO.

As Chief Growth Officer, Zembrzuki will be responsible to intersect marketing, sales, services and finance as drivers of business growth for NetCentrics and brings a wealth of experience in intelligence, security, counterterrorism, force protection, cyber, logistics, systems engineering and operations in relation to national security as well.

“I have extensive experience directing geographically dispersed teams in global, austere and high threat conditions,” said Zembrzuski. “This informs how I view and evaluate mission-critical operations.”

Previously, Zembrzuski has served at the cabinet level and worked with key U.S. national security leadership as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Zembrzuski has worked in the private sector as the corporate operator directly responsible for establishing three successive intelligence, security and defense solutions business lines that grew from $4 to $350 million in annual revenue.

He also worked with service and combatant command intelligence chiefs, US Intelligence Community senior leadership, allies, and state and local law enforcement. In addition, he’s also held senior leadership roles with Advanced Concepts and Technologies International, CACI International, Six3 Systems and Harding Security Associates.

“NetCentrics’ work in fast-paced, ‘no-fail’ environments will be familiar. I look forward to using my hard-won expertise to expand our core business offerings and strengthen existing resources,” Zembrzuski added.

About NetCentrics

NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, and telecommunications for the federal government and private sector. The company is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C.