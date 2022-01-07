NAVFAC Drafting Potential $495M IDIQ for Environmental Remediation Services

Naval Facilities Engineering Command will hold a forum with industry players in preparation for a potential eight-year, $495 million multiple award contract that will provide for radiological services at NAVFAC Southwest, Pacific, Atlantic and other environmentally contaminated sites.

According to a SAM.gov notice, the third iteration of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for environmental remediation of radiological contaminants will have task orders amounting between $500,000 and $20 million.

Investigative and/or remedial efforts under RADMAC III will be conducted during a two-year base period and two three-year options.

The sites on the Superfund National Priority List and those regulated under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act will receive radiological services from future RADMAC III contractors.

NAVFAC SW will host the industry forum on Jan. 13 and interested entities will have until Jan. 12 to submit questions or comments on the upcoming full and open competition.