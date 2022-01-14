in Contract Awards, News

Navy Taps Georgia Tech’s Research Arm to Help Study Swarm Heterogeneity

Navy Taps Georgia Tech's Research Arm to Help Study Swarm Heterogeneity - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp. has landed a $35.2 million contract to help the U.S. Navy study the feasibility of heterogeneous sensor swarms for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

GTARC will work under the Heterogeneous Autonomy Prototyping Evolution effort and investigate how a multi-modal, heterogeneous swarm architecture can support target detection and ISR activities through a combined variety of payloads, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

In addition, the initiative will also cover studies on how the heterogeneous architecture can integrate with other autonomy approaches with regard to different domains and platforms.

Work under the contract’s 36-month base period will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, through Jan. 12, 2025. The award also holds 22 concurrent or sequential option periods.

The Office of Naval Research held a competitive broad agency announcement for the contract’s solicitation and initially obligates $2 million in fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds to GTARC.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Department of DefenseDODGeorgia Tech Applied ResearchGovconHeterogeneous Autonomy Prototyping EvolutionISROffice of Naval ResearchonrU.S. Navy

Paragon Promotes Leslie Haas to Business Development VP - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Paragon Promotes Leslie Haas to Business Development VP
Leidos to Help Air Force Develop High-Power Electromagnetic Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Leidos to Help Air Force Develop High-Power Electromagnetic Tech