Navy Taps Georgia Tech’s Research Arm to Help Study Swarm Heterogeneity

Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp. has landed a $35.2 million contract to help the U.S. Navy study the feasibility of heterogeneous sensor swarms for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

GTARC will work under the Heterogeneous Autonomy Prototyping Evolution effort and investigate how a multi-modal, heterogeneous swarm architecture can support target detection and ISR activities through a combined variety of payloads, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

In addition, the initiative will also cover studies on how the heterogeneous architecture can integrate with other autonomy approaches with regard to different domains and platforms.

Work under the contract’s 36-month base period will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, through Jan. 12, 2025. The award also holds 22 concurrent or sequential option periods.

The Office of Naval Research held a competitive broad agency announcement for the contract’s solicitation and initially obligates $2 million in fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds to GTARC.