Navy Taps Stauder Technologies to Provide Interoperability Software Enhancements to DOD, Allied Forces

Stauder Technologies has received a potential five-year, $49.2 million contract to make enhancements on a range of interoperability software, and develop plugins for digital precision strike applications used by the Department of Defense and allied forces.

The company will create and provide software enhancements to the Joint Effects Coordination Link under the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the DOD said Friday.

Ninety percent of Stauder Technologies’ work on digital imagery exploitation engine, android precision assault strike suite, handheld devices and other software and applications will be conducted at its location in St. Peters, Missouri. The remaining 10 percent will be performed in China Lake, California.

Contract requirements are expected to be fulfilled in January 2027.

The IDIQ has task orders that will determine funds to be obligated.

The Naval Air Warfare Center’s Weapons Division selected Stauder Technologies as no other source of supplies or services will satisfy its requirements.