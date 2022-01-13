New Sheppard Mullin Business Group to Offer Government Contracting Support

Law firm Sheppard Mullin has created a business group tasked to guide companies from all sectors in working either directly or indirectly with the federal government.

The newly established Government Business Group will provide customers with attorneys who have experience in dealing with government contracts and the aerospace and defense industry to help them navigate the federal rules, regulations and processes, Sheppard Mullin said Wednesday.

GBG, which covers a wider market than Sheppard Mullin’s government contracts practice, will be led by Zac Turke, the law firm’s partner based in Los Angeles, California, and Townsend Bourne, a partner in Washington, D.C.

Bourne explained that the new group will support non-traditional contractors in avoiding mistakes while contracting with the government.