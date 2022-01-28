NIH Center Extends Proposal Due Date for CIO-SP4 IT Support GWAC

The National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center has extended for another two weeks the submission of proposals for the potential $40 billion Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners follow-on contract for IT platforms and services due to problems with a third-party portal that vendors use to submit the bids, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

In December, NITAAC issued an amendment to the request for proposals for the CIO-SP4 governmentwide acquisition contract and asked vendors that previously submitted offers in August 2021 to resubmit proposals through Innovo’s portal by Jan. 28. With the extension, proposals are now due Feb. 11.

Trade groups and other associations said member companies are having issues submitting bids through the portal.

“Several PSC companies alerted us to the technical challenges with the CIO-SP4 submission portal, and we communicated those concerns to NITAAC officials,” said Stephanie Kostro, executive vice president of policy at the Professional Services Council. “A solution is needed — whether it is an extension to the submission deadline and/or allowing email submissions — to ensure that the submissions are accurate and complete.”

NITAAC issued on Thursday an amendment to the CIO-SP4 RFP, citing the changes to the proposal due date.

“Receiving CIO-SP4 proposals from all eligible offerors is one of the highest priorities for the NITAAC program. To that end, we have extended the submission date to allow all proposals to be successfully submitted and resolve any perceived issues with the INsight tool,” the NITAAC notice reads.