NORTHCOM Leverages DOD Finance Data Tracking Platform in JADC2 Exercises

U.S. Northern Command used a Department of Defense financial and management data platform to track threats during Joint All Domain Command and Control exercises in summer, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

DOD Chief Data Officer Dave Spirk shared in a media roundtable that the Advana system delivered live readiness data related to incoming threats to commanders on the battlefield as part of Global Information Dominance Experiments.

The platform was initially designed to process financial information with the capability of gathering data from over 3,000 business system sources, according to Booz Allen Hamilton, the prime contractor for Advana.

Currently, the DOD eyes a separate use for the platform in support of the JADC2 concept of connecting multi-domain datasets to inform military leaders and synchronize battlefield movement.

