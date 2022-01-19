Northrop Licenses NASA Technologies for On-Orbit Satellite Servicing

Northrop Grumman has closed a licensing agreement with NASA to use three agency-developed technologies for future missions of servicing satellites in orbit.

NASA said Wednesday the transfer of its gripper tool, client berthing system and fluid transfer coupler to Northrop is part of an effort to advance the satellite servicing concept.

Both developed for the On-orbit Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing 1 mission, the gripper tool is used to grapple a satellite while the client berthing system is operated to fix a target spacecraft on the desired position.

Meanwhile, the fluid transfer coupler, originally intended for the Gateway lunar outpost, allows for the movement of fluids such as fuel and liquid oxygen from one component to the other.

“Working together with private and civil organizations like NASA is a smart way to further develop advanced technologies, achieve common standards, and deliver them as rapidly as possible to our customers,” said Joanne Woestman, director of on-orbit servicing programs at Northrop.

NASA is currently offering other servicing technologies to interested U.S. companies through various deals.