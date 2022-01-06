in News, Technology

Northrop Tests Precision Strike Missile Motor in Cold Temperatures

Northrop Grumman subjected the Precision Strike Missile‘s rocket motor to extreme cold temperatures in a static test aimed at determining the design’s production readiness.

The test verified that the PrSM motor meets performance requirements as part of a larger qualification effort, Northrop said Wednesday.

PrSM is designed to extend strike ranges and load out capacity as the successor of the U.S. Army’s existing Army Tactical Missile System.

The motor’s solid propulsion technology works to allow launchers to fire two PrSM units per launch, doubling the load out of ATACMS’ single-missile launches.

Northrop’s facility at the Virginia-based Allegany Ballistics Laboratory will house the production of the PrSM propulsion system, which also includes new soldier safety features.

The rocket motor is expected to have its initial fielding in 2023.

