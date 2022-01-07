Naval Surface Warfare Center Selects 6 Vendors to Build Additive Manufacturing Prototypes

The Naval Surface Warfare Center has awarded six contracts to develop additive manufacturing prototypes as part of efforts to protect military technologies from a possible breach or compromise, Defense News reported Thursday.

General Electric, Lockheed Martin’s rotary and mission systems segment, Mercury Systems, ReLogic Research, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and Charles Stark Draper Laboratory were the recipients of the contracts that were awarded through the NSWC Crane Strategic & Spectrum Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems other transaction authority. The National Security Technology Accelerator Consortium oversees the S2MARTS OTA.

“[The contractors] will demonstrate prototype capabilities that address the AM technical domain problem set. The prototypes will demonstrate improvement over current technology protection techniques, processes, or systems as well as feasibility for eventual deployment on DoD systems and platforms,” Crane Division Technical Director Angela Lewis said in a statement Wednesday.

The U.S. Navy and Army evaluated proposals for the project with the Air Force Research Laboratory and Naval Sea Systems Command.