in News, Space

Orbit Fab, Phase Four Team Up to Explore In-Orbit Refueling of RF Engines

Orbit Fab, Phase Four Team Up to Explore In-Orbit Refueling of RF Engines - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Orbit Fab and Phase Four have partnered to explore ways to enable in-orbit refueling on the radio frequency satellite engines manufactured by the latter company.

Under a memorandum of understanding, the effort will focus on determining the compatibility of Orbit Fab’s Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface to replenish a Maxwell thruster with both traditional and advanced electric propellants in space, the two companies said in a joint statement Monday.

Daniel Faber, CEO of Orbit Fab, remarked that a RAFTI-compatible Maxwell in the future could extend the duration of missions and lower spacecraft degradation.

“Additionally, we are excited by the prospect of investigating refueling with non-traditional propellants that are significantly less expensive or more densely storable than traditional noble gases like xenon,” said Beau Jarvis, CEO of Phase Four.

In October, Orbit Fab entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory to advance the RAFTI technology.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Beau JarvisDaniel FaberGovconin-orbit refuelingorbit fabPhase FourRAFTI

MDA Launches Mentor-Protege Program for Radar, Anti-Ballistic Missile Defense Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event

MDA Launches Mentor-Protege Program for Radar, Anti-Ballistic Missile Defense Development
SpaceX's Dragon Splashes Down With Cargo From ISS - top government contractors - best government contracting event

SpaceX’s Dragon Splashes Down With Cargo From ISS