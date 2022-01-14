Paragon Promotes Leslie Haas to Business Development VP

Leslie Haas, formerly director of business development at Paragon Space Development, has been elevated to the role of vice president at the aerospace component manufacturer.

In the newly created position, Haas will continue driving Paragon’s efforts involving expansion, marketing, public relations, government affairs, technology commercialization and strategy, the company said Thursday.

During Haas’ over four-year stint at Paragon, she helped the Tucson, Arizona-headquartered company reach a definitive agreement with Final Frontier Design on the former’s acquisition of the spacesuit supplier. The move is aimed at gaining ground in the life support services market.

“Leslie’s negotiating acumen and ability to connect the capabilities of Paragon to the needs of the customer is a key element of our success,” said Grant Anderson, president and CEO of the company.

Haas’ business development and operations-focused career spans over 25 years of serving across the space and technology industries.

She co-founded and led Sony DVD Center and held engineering and project management roles supporting the Space Station and Space Shuttle programs.