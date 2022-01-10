Peraton Books Air Force Contract for Electronic Warfare Test Equipment Services

Peraton has received a sole-source contract worth $18 million from the U.S. Air Force to provide sustaining engineering support for test facilities and equipment of aircraft electronic warfare systems.

The Herndon, Virginia-headquartered technology company will work on the Air Force’s B-1B Reprogrammable Electronic Warfare Systems and B-52 Bomber Electronic Attack Systems test equipment, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Under the firm-fixed-price contract, the company will perform services in support of the Air Force Test Center located at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida until Jan. 10, 2027.

The military obligated $2.16 million in fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.