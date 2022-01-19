PTC to Continue Supporting USAF Supply Chain Modernization Under $95M Deal

PTC has received a potential $95 million contract to continue providing the U.S. Air Force with its service parts management software-as-a-service offering over a maximum period of five years.

The Servigistics service will support the Enterprise Supply Chain Analysis, Planning and Execution program that is aimed at modernizing the military branch’s supply chain for enhanced global readiness, the Boston, Massachusetts-headquartered company said Tuesday.

Servigistics, a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-approved technology, offers a state environment functionality and capability that could enable USAF officials to continue planning for and optimizing the supply chain

It also works to allow the military to adopt new functionalities, enhance readiness and remove legacy systems.

“By embracing digital solutions like Servigistics, the USAF is transforming its service parts supply chain to optimize planning and logistics with its OEM network and strengthening the digital thread,” said Leslie Paulson, general manager of PTC’s Servigistics business unit.