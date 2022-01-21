Qlik’s Andrew Churchill on 4 Federal Data Trends to Watch in 2022

Andrew Churchill, vice president of federal sales at software company Qlik, said there are four trends that could shape the collection and analysis of federal data in 2022 and one of those is the reduced dependence on data dashboards as the continued development of DevSecOps principles and cloud platforms transforms the way analytics are delivered and used.

“Data and analytics will become a more seamless element of day-to-day business processes and workflows in 2022 and beyond, and there will be an increasing effort to place these capabilities directly into the applications that the federal workforce uses to execute even the simplest tasks,” Churchill wrote in an article published Wednesday on FedTech Magazine.

He said he expects senior leaders at federal agencies to prioritize the creation of “cultures of data” this year to facilitate the decision-making process using data across all operational areas.

“To establish a culture of data, these leaders will bring about a new era of engagement with data that empowers their workforce at all levels to play a role and make a difference in how agencies execute their missions and serve citizens,” he wrote.

In 2022, Churchill noted that agencies will advance the adoption of enterprise-scale, cloud-native platforms in support of their functional and program requirements and should anticipate a record number of new software-as-a-service offerings certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, a trend that could push the vendor lock-in arrangement into obsolescence.