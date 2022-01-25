Raytheon to Produce StormBreaker Bomb Rounds, Containers Under $92M USAF Award

Raytheon Technologies has secured a $91.7 million contract modification from the U.S. Air Force to manufacture all up rounds and containers for the StormBreaker precision-guided glide bomb.

The company will perform the production work in Tucson, Arizona, through Feb. 28, 2026, the Department of Defense said Monday.

StormBreaker, also known as GBU-53/B, uses millimeter wave radar technology to autonomously detect targets in low-visibility conditions, such as darkness, smoke and adverse weather. The bomb also features an infrared capability to support target discrimination.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center issued the award, which uses funds allotted for fiscal 2022 missiles procurement.

Raytheon holds a $212.7 million contract announced in April 2021 for StormBreaker’s lot seven production in support of USAF and the Navy.