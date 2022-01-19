Raytheon Test Fires Excalibur Projectile With French Howitzer

Raytheon Technologies‘ missiles and defense business has collaborated with the U.S. Army and Nexter to demonstrate the compatibility between Excalibur artillery projectiles and the French company’s self-propelled howitzer.

A CAESAR self-propelled howitzer fired the projectiles at two targets over 28.5 miles away as part of the test involving Excalibur, the French artillery equipment and the Army’s Modular Artillery Charge System, Raytheon said Tuesday.

Excalibur, a GPS-guided ammunition, is designed to strike with a radial miss distance under two meters from the target.

Sam Deneke, vice president of execution for land warfare and air defense at Raytheon Missiles and Defense, said CAESAR’s integration is aimed at boosting Excalibur’s mobility.

The ammunition is currently usable with M777, M109, PzH2000, M198, Archer and SIAC howitzers.