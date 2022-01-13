in News, Technology

Red Hat’s Travis Steele Suggests 3 Ways for DOD to Develop Automation-First Culture

Red Hat's Travis Steele Suggests 3 Ways for DOD to Develop Automation-First Culture - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Travis Steele, a senior strategic solutions architect at Red Hat, said there are three ways the Department of Defense can do to establish an automation-first culture and one is creating a framework that includes processes, tools and procedures needed for automation and can be implemented across agencies.

Steele wrote in a commentary published Wednesday on Defense News that such a framework could enable DOD to provide agencies with a common set of priorities, back efforts like the Joint All-Domain Command and Control concept and ensure that those agencies adhere to the same automation practices and procedures.

DOD should look at how automobile and retail industries and other sectors have embraced automation, “adopt the same mindset and bake automation into its decision, funding and application development processes,” he noted. 

Steele said the Pentagon should also implement an “automate everything approach” to speed up the delivery of technologies and services to warfighters.

“Automation has the ability to transform the DoD, but to do so it must become a mission-critical priority on the same level as cybersecurity and other top initiatives,” he added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

automationautomation-first cultureDefense DepartmentDODGovconjadc2joint all domain command and controlPentagonRed HatTravis Steele

DARPA Picks 10 Research Teams for Night Vision Tech Development Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

DARPA Picks 10 Research Teams for Night Vision Tech Development Program
Strider Welcomes Military Vet H.R. McMaster, Mandiant CTO Charles Carmakal to New Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Strider Welcomes Military Vet H.R. McMaster, Mandiant CTO Charles Carmakal to New Advisory Board