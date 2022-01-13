Riverside Research Added to NSF-led Consortium for Hardware Security

Riverside Research was added to a National Science Foundation-led consortium that works to drive hardware security development through cross-sector partnerships.

The not-for-profit organization said Wednesday its membership in the Center for Hardware and Embedded Systems Security and Trust or CHEST Consortium allows it to support programs of the Air Force Research Laboratory, whose work spans aerospace and cybersecurity.

NSF and industry entities provide funds to help CHEST-partnered universities access opportunities and meet research goals.

Rob Denz, research director of trusted resilient systems and industry liaison at Riverside Research, said industry partners provide academic universities with microelectronics challenges through CHEST.

“Those universities can then investigate these challenges and ultimately see their solutions transition to real-world systems,” he added.

As industry liaison, Denz attends the consortium’s annual event where academic researchers present their work and form connections with government and industry.