in Industry News, News

Riverside Research Added to NSF-led Consortium for Hardware Security

Riverside Research Added to NSF-led Consortium for Hardware Security - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Riverside Research was added to a National Science Foundation-led consortium that works to drive hardware security development through cross-sector partnerships.

The not-for-profit organization said Wednesday its membership in the Center for Hardware and Embedded Systems Security and Trust or CHEST Consortium allows it to support programs of the Air Force Research Laboratory, whose work spans aerospace and cybersecurity.

NSF and industry entities provide funds to help CHEST-partnered universities access opportunities and meet research goals.

Rob Denz, research director of trusted resilient systems and industry liaison at Riverside Research, said industry partners provide academic universities with microelectronics challenges through CHEST.

“Those universities can then investigate these challenges and ultimately see their solutions transition to real-world systems,” he added.

As industry liaison, Denz attends the consortium’s annual event where academic researchers present their work and form connections with government and industry.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

AFRLCenter for Hardware and Embedded Systems Security and TrustCHEST ConsortiumGovconNational Science FoundationNSFRiverside ResearchRob Denz

Applied Energetics Names Mary O'Hara as General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Applied Energetics Names Mary O’Hara as General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer
New Sheppard Mullin Business Group to Offer Government Contracting Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

New Sheppard Mullin Business Group to Offer Government Contracting Support