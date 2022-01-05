Rob Sherry Appointed Okta Director of Civilian Sales

Rob Sherry, formerly senior director of VMware‘s federal health care business, has been named director of civilian sales at San Francisco-based identity and access management company Okta, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday.

He most recently led a team of sales professionals focused on digital transformation offerings for the federal health market. In a February 2019 interview with ExecutiveBiz, Sherry discussed his work at VMware to bring the company’s software products and services into agencies’ information technology modernization projects.

His 24-year industry experience has included prior roles as chief growth officer at Halfaker and Associates, director of business development and account management at Systems Made Simple and account executive at GTSI.