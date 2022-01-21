in Executive Moves, News

Former NASA Exec Robert Braun Named Head of Johns Hopkins APL’s Space Exploration Sector

Former NASA Exec Robert Braun Named Head of Johns Hopkins APL's Space Exploration Sector - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory has appointed Robert Braun, formerly director for planetary science at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, to head APL’s space exploration sector, effective March 28.

He will succeed retiring Michael Ryschkewitsch and guide APL’s efforts in the areas of civilian space exploration and national security, the institutional laboratory said Thursday.

Braun holds over three decades of experience in technology, organizational leadership and space systems engineering.

His work at NASA JPL supported Mars exploration programs and multiple space exploration missions including Europa Clipper, which is planned for launch in 2024.

The space professional also oversaw technology policy and efforts across NASA centers, industry and academia during his time as the agency’s chief technologist.

APL’s ongoing space projects with NASA include the Europa Clipper, the Parker Solar Probe and the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, which aims to demonstrate how a kinetic impactor technique can support planetary defense from potentially threatening asteroids.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Europa Clipperexecutive moveGovconJohns Hopkins APLJohns Hopkins Applied Physics LaboratoryMichael RyschkewitscNASARobert Braun

Qlik's Andrew Churchill on 4 Federal Data Trends to Watch in 2022 - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Qlik’s Andrew Churchill on 4 Federal Data Trends to Watch in 2022
Dive Technologies Secures DARPA Funding to Support Underwater Vehicle Commercialization; Sam Russo Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Dive Technologies Secures DARPA Funding to Support Underwater Vehicle Commercialization; Sam Russo Quoted