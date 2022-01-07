SBG Books VA Contract for Claims Processing System Support

SBG Technology Solutions has been awarded a contract to help the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Information Technology operate, maintain and enhance a system that supports claims processes for the community care product line.

The company said Thursday it will lead a team of companies to provide enhancements to the existing Claims Processing System such as automating the validation and payment of invoices submitted by the contracted Community Care Networks and future partners.

The SBG team includes incumbents on the preceding CPSS contract including Favor TechConsulting, Grant Thornton, IBM and Dynamic Government Resources.

The Claims Processing System, operated by the Veterans Health Administration Office for Integrated Veteran Care, works as the central repository for claims data that the VA uses to validate reimbursement claims and perform analyses to reduce improper payments.

Mike Farahbakhshian, vice president for health solutions at SBG, said the team will work to help provide veterans with access to health care services.