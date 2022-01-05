SeKON Names 25-Year Industry Vet John Luongo Chief Growth Officer

John Luongo, former chief growth officer of IndraSoft, has been appointed to the same position at Reston, Virginia-based management and technology consultancy SeKON Enterprise.

The 25-year government services industry veteran will be responsible for driving business development and capture initiatives in SeKON’s newly created role, the company said Tuesday.

Luongo spent two decades at SRA International where he previously oversaw efforts aimed to secure work with federal customers such as the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and the Army Medical Command.

He also worked at ECS as vice president of business development after the company’s parent organization ASGN acquired IndraSoft in July 2021.