SentinelOne Adds More Cybersecurity Use Case Offerings to Singularity Marketplace

SentinelOne has expanded its Singularity Marketplace with zero trust, cloud ransomware security, threat simulation and automated vulnerability management offerings through integrations with Remediant, Blue Hexagon, Keysight and Automox.

The company said Thursday its autonomous XDR platform now includes more cybersecurity use case offerings for enterprise and government organizations in need of cloud-based technology for detecting and patching vulnerabilities.

SentinelOne integrated with Remediant to help customers implement zero trust approach to their cloud, on-premise, or hybrid infrastructure, while the former’s partnership with Blue Hexagon was intended to strengthen cloud security against malware and ransomware.

Keysight, on the other hand, works to enable joint customers with SentinelOne to use a threat simulator for finding cyber kill chain vulnerabilities and recommending updates to address the gaps.

SentinelOne and Automox, meanwhile, look to ensure that patch management and cyber hygiene are maintained across organizations. Their joint offering is meant to provide users with end-to-end visibility and workflows.

Singularity Marketplace also includes integrations with other Sentinel partners such as Amazon Web Services, Splunk, ServiceNow and Zscaler.