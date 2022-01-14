SES Government Arm Introduces Managed Satellite Data Service; Pete Hoene Quoted

An SES subsidiary in Reston, Virginia, has introduced a service offering designed to help military customers access and manage X-band satellite data.

SES Government Solutions said Thursday its new tactiXs platform offers on-demand, volume-based connectivity from the GovSat-1 satellite to support communications on the pause or on the move.

A public-private partnership between the company and the government of Luxembourg operates the satellite with anti-jam, telemetry encryption and beam steering and control features.

Pete Hoene, president and CEO of SES GS, said he believes the new service platform has the potential to serve as a “non-preemptible alternative” to the Wideband Global SATCOM system and support military data and mission requirements.

SES GS created the offering in partnership with GovSat and satellite communications provider Network Innovations.