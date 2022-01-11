Shawn Smith Joins Evoke Consulting as Business Development VP

Shawn Smith, a more than 25-year industry veteran, has been named vice president of business development at Arlington, Virginia-based professional services provider Evoke Consulting.

He will oversee Evoke’s organic growth and strategic initiatives at all stages of the business development life cycle, the company said Monday.

Smith started his industry career at Texas Instruments as a technologist and most recently worked at Alpha Omega Group, where he helped the consulting services firm secure new contracts.

His professional experience also includes engineering, proposal management and capture work areas. He also teaches systems engineering to postgraduate students at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Evoke is a service-disabled veteran-owned company that offers management consulting, technology and engineering and business support services to the government sector.