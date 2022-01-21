Shridar Subramanian Joins Pavilion as Chief Marketing & Product Officer; Dario Zamarian Quoted

Shridar Subramanian, former executive at Arcserve, has been named chief marketing and product officer at Pavilion Data Systems, a data analytics acceleration platform provider.

The San Jose, California-based company said Friday Subramanian will be responsible for leading its market negotiations in big data storage and analytics and helping create opportunities for growth.

In his new role, Subramanian will leverage nearly three decades of experience in data storage technology businesses.

“At every step of his career, Shridar has demonstrated his talent for understanding and addressing the future needs of customers. His skills will be invaluable to Pavilion as we continue to expand our offerings for the enterprise analytics market,” said Dario Zamarian, CEO of Pavilion.

Prior to joining Pavilion, Subramanian was chief marketing officer and head of product management at Arcserve, which offers backup and disaster recovery services. Before Arcserve, he held senior-level roles at StorageCraft Technology and Exablox, as well as Virident Systems and Network Appliance.

According to Subramanian, he looks forward to addressing challenges involving streaming and high-performance workloads as they relate to storage. The executive also noted that he believes Pavilion’s strategies with NVME-oF storage technology are driving progress in their field.

On Thursday, it was also announced that Pavilion raised $45 million in a funding round led by Kleiner Perkins and Artiman Ventures. The amount, which brings the total external investment to $107 million, will be used to further grow the company’s data analytics efforts.

Pavilion grew its employee base by 50 percent in 2021, according to Zamarian, who assumed his post in July.