Slingshot Aerospace to Prototype Spectrum Interference Detector for Space Force

Slingshot Aerospace has secured a $2 million contract with the U.S. Space Force to develop an analytics platform for identifying ground-based electronic interference based on satellite-gathered location data, Space News reported Thursday.

The company will prototype a technology that uses GPS data from low-Earth-orbit constellations to detect and mitigate GPS and radio-frequency sources threatening U.S. space assets.

USSF finances the contract through funds from Space Systems Command’s Commercially Augmented Space Inter-Networked Operations or CASINO program, which aims to explore military applications in the latest space technologies.

The Space Enterprise Consortium opened a competitive solicitation for the contract in June 2021.

