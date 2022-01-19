SolarWinds Acquires Public Sector IT Partner Monalytic; Sudhakar Ramakrishna Quoted

Austin-based software vendor SolarWinds has purchased information technology monitoring and analytics services provider Monalytic , an acquisition that comes after 10-plus years of partnership between the two companies.

SolarWinds said Wednesday it aims to support protected, modernized IT environments for federal clients at any time and adds 16 professionals through the deal.

“In supporting our federal customers for over a decade, Monalytic has proven its ability to operate in the most secure environments,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, president and CEO of SolarWinds.

Monalytic’s consulting personnel are designated SolarWinds Certified Professionals with a history of offering training and software proficiency to SolarWinds’ public sector customer base. As an official SolarWinds company, this will mean Monalytic can assist customers in operating the company’s systems to their full potential.

Greg Fetteroff , president of Monalytic, shared that all current missions and operations at the company would continue, with increased resources and at a higher level. He anticipates continuing to service SolarWinds partners, now with a more streamlined communication between the two companies.

Going forward, Monalytic will still function as a separate operation. But the acquisition nonetheless intends to create a simplified procurement process for the use of the partners’ combined services.

SolarWinds is looking to improve the customer experience for agencies that want to better protect systems. Earlier this month, the company conducted a survey with 400 IT professionals that found that the biggest threat to security was the general hacking community .

Also of concern in the survey’s results were malware, ransomware and phishing, as well as foreign governments. A representative from SolarWinds commented that the concern stems from the fact that while hacking has increased, there is not an increase inability to detect the incursions.

The combined SolarWinds and Monalytics teams are hoping to provide fortification in crisis situations and day-to-day operations alike.