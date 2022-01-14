in News, Space

SpaceX Launches New Planet Satellites in Transporter-3 Mission

SpaceX Launches New Planet Satellites in Transporter-3 Mission - top government contractors - best government contracting event

SpaceX‘s Transporter-3 rideshare mission has launched a new set of 44 satellites made by Planet Labs for Earth observation.

Planet said Thursday its Flock 4x batch of SuperDove satellites flew aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket under a multi-launch rideshare agreement between the two companies.

Flock 4x raises the count of Planet’s Earth observation satellites to 240. The constellation captures images covering 135.1 million square miles of land per day with a resolution of three meters per pixel.

Imagery captured by Planet’s satellites could be used to support global analytics, disaster relief, security and other applications that rely on Earth observation data.

SpaceX has launched 83 of Planet’s satellites across seven launches so far. The multi-launch agreement between the two will run through 2025.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Falcon 9Flock 4xGovconPlanet LabssatellitesSpaceXSuperDoveTransporter-3

SES Government Arm Introduces Managed Satellite Data Service; Pete Hoene Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

SES Government Arm Introduces Managed Satellite Data Service; Pete Hoene Quoted
Intelsat Buys 2 Thales Alenia Space-Built Software-Defined Satellites for 5G Network - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Intelsat Buys 2 Thales Alenia Space-Built Software-Defined Satellites for 5G Network