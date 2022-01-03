Sypris Electronics Books Follow-On Award to Support US Military’s Cryptographic Program

Sypris Electronics will support the U.S. military’s secure communications program under a follow-on award from a defense prime contractor.

The Sypris Solutions subsidiary said Thursday it will produce and test embedded circuit card assemblies designed to execute cryptographic functions for the Army Key Management System.

AKMS consists of a simple key load device, automated communications engineering software and local communications security management software and is part of the U.S. Electronic Key Management System that provides tactical units with secure electronic key distribution and organic key generation capabilities.

The simple key load device can store, receive and transfer data between communications and cryptographic equipment. ACES has been designated as the joint standard by the Military Communications Electronics Board for use in cryptographic net planning, frequency management and development of signal operations instruction. LCMS provides communications security accounting, automated key generation and distribution capabilities.

Mark Kane, vice president and general manager of Sypris Electronics, said the company welcomes the opportunity to serve as a long-term partner on the secure communications program that leverages Sypris’ competencies in cybersecurity platforms.

Production work is expected to kick off in 2022.