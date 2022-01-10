Tim Tinsley Elevated to Radiance Technologies President

Radiance Technologies has promoted Tim Tinsley to the role of company president from his previous position as executive vice president for its defense sector.

Tinsley, who has been a company employee-owner for 18 years, will lead Radiance Technologies’ strategic direction and growth, oversee all of its business efforts and manage an employee-owner base located across the U.S., the Huntsville, Alabama-based defense contractor said Thursday.

Throughout his nearly two-decade career at Radiance Technologies, Tinsley held leadership positions that covered program management, technology and business development, and operations in support of company growth in various technological areas such as weapon systems and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

“He has the experience, background, persistence, leadership skills, and personality to lead Radiance,” said Bill Bailey, CEO of Radiance Technologies.