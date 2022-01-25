Trace Systems Books DISA Task Order for Air Force Network Support Services

Trace Systems has received a Defense Information Systems Agency task order to provide the U.S. Air Force with various information technology sustainment and support services through 2029.

The company said Monday it will perform work under the All Partner Access Network award, through which the Department of Defense and its partners share unclassified information in preparation for collaborative missions such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

According to Jeremy Ross, vice president of strategic programs at Trace Systems, the company will utilize its expertise in networking and information exchange to help enhance communications in the DOD mission partner environment.

DISA awarded the APAN task order through the technology provider’s Mission Partner Environment Services contract.