Google Cloud to Help VA Deploy Application Programming Interface Management Platform; Mike Daniels Quoted

Google’s cloud business has secured a multiyear, $13 million contract to provide the Department of Veterans Affairs a platform for the development of web-based tools intended to simplify former military personnel’s access to health care services and records.

Google Cloud said Wednesday VA will implement the Apigee application program programming interface management platform to further expand the Lighthouse API library that helps third-party application developers to create online tools for use by veterans.

The company intends for its Apigee platform, which is certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, to support veterans’ data security efforts in accordance with government regulations and industry standards for protecting and exchanging electronic health information.

“By making it easier for developers and partners to build new applications through Apigee, the VA is spurring innovations that will ultimately enable Veterans and their families to more easily access important benefits and services,” said Mike Daniels, vice president of Google Cloud’s global public sector business.