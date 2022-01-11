Woolpert Secures Patent for Technologies Used in High-Altitude Topo-Bathy Lidar Sensor

Woolpert has obtained a U.S. patent for technologies that could enable an aerial lidar sensor system to collect high-resolution topographic and bathymetric data at high altitudes.

The patented technologies are part of a topo-bathy lidar sensor system called Bathymetric Unmanned Littoral LiDar for Operational GEOINT or BULLDOG and were developed to provide the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with a capability to gather more data over larger areas in a more efficient and safer manner, the company said Monday.

“Increasing the operational altitude of airborne lidar bathymetry systems to 10,000 feet presented several challenges that required novel approaches. This patent covers the proprietary technology developed to overcome the many challenges associated with high-altitude topography and bathymetry,” said Nathan Hopper, lead scientist at Woolpert.

The patent covers the technologies that enable the lidar sensor platform’s field of view management, hybrid detector approaches and optical design.

A team of scientists and engineers developed the BULLDOG lidar sensor system incorporating the patented technologies through Woolpert’s research and development laboratory in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.