Zenith AeroTech, Virtex Partner to Produce Tethered Aerial Vehicles

Zenith AeroTech has teamed up with Austin-based electronics company Virtex Enterprises to accelerate the production of heavy-lift tethered aerial vehicles.

The partnership aims to address growing customer demand while meeting the National Defense Authorization Act’s requirements, the Afton, Virginia-based TAV manufacturer said Thursday.

Zenith produces the Hexa, Quad 8 and Quadro TAVs, which differ in size, weight and power depending on the customer’s need. The tethered drones are designed to support federal, military, telecommunications and first responder applications.

Meanwhile, Virtex offers system-level integration, design, life cycle management and engineering services for commercial, military and aerospace markets. The company will receive Zenith’s help to engage the small unmanned aircraft systems market and capture new law enforcement and defense customers.

“The vertical capabilities of our two companies include full system design, manufacture and integrated test,” said Dana Pittman, executive vice president of Virtex.