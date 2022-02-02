2 ArcLight Employees Achieve CMMC Practitioner Certification

Two technical personnel from ArcLight have been named certified registered practitioners under the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.

The registered practitioners are certified to perform gap assessments in line with CMMC, which aims to implement modern standards for cybersecurity controls in the defense industrial base, the company said Friday.

Brian Largent, CEO of ArcLight Group, has commended the company’s IT security architect and sales engineer and account manager for receiving CMMC certifications.

According to ArcLight, it is the first managed service provider that has achieved CMMC RP certifications in Oklahoma. The company looks forward to helping businesses in the state work with the Department of Defense.

ArcLight offers IT managed services to manufacturing companies, financial institutions, dental practices and small businesses.