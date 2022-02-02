in Industry News, News

2 ArcLight Employees Achieve CMMC Practitioner Certification

2 ArcLight Employees Achieve CMMC Practitioner Certification - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Two technical personnel from ArcLight have been named certified registered practitioners under the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.

The registered practitioners are certified to perform gap assessments in line with CMMC, which aims to implement modern standards for cybersecurity controls in the defense industrial base, the company said Friday.

Brian Largent, CEO of ArcLight Group, has commended the company’s IT security architect and sales engineer and account manager for receiving CMMC certifications.

According to ArcLight, it is the first managed service provider that has achieved CMMC RP certifications in Oklahoma. The company looks forward to helping businesses in the state work with the Department of Defense.

ArcLight offers IT managed services to manufacturing companies, financial institutions, dental practices and small businesses.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

ArcLight GroupBrian LargentcmmcCybersecuritycybersecurity maturity model certificationDefense DepartmentDODGovcon

mm

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

Space Force Launches Market Research for Space Cyber Test & Training Range Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Space Force Launches Market Research for Space Cyber Test & Training Range Program
General Dynamics Subsidiary Wins Spot on Army's Cryptographic Key Loader IDIQ; Chris Brady, Brian Morrison Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Dynamics Subsidiary Wins Spot on Army’s Cryptographic Key Loader IDIQ; Chris Brady, Brian Morrison Quoted