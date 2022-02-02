in Industry News, News

2 Jacobs Construction Projects Secure Air Force Design Recognitions; Tim Byers Quoted

2 Jacobs Construction Projects Secure Air Force Design Recognitions; Tim Byers Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Air Force has recognized the quality of two construction projects completed by Jacobs in Georgia and California.

The company said Wednesday it received the Merit Award for facility design in recognition of Air Force Reserve Command’s Consolidated Mission Complex Phase One at Robins Air Force Base.

A panel of judges selected the Georgia-based facility for Jacobs’ use of strong exterior elevation, as well as the complex’s two-story lobby that showcases historical artifacts.

USAF also presented Jacobs with a Citation Award for work on the Distributed Common Ground Station Operations Center at Beale Air Force Base. The California-based facility includes sustainable features, such as electro-chromatic glass intended to boost energy efficiency by 12 percent. The company also applied other environment-friendly methods including those that support recyclable materials use, energy efficiency and indoor air quality.

The center has also achieved a silver certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program.

Tim Byers, senior vice president for federal and environmental solutions at Jacobs, said the company harnessed energy efficiency, sustainability, functionality, cost control and resiliency capabilities to design facilities that could support the Air Force for years.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

Air Force Reserve CommandBeale Air Force BaseCitation AwardConsolidated Mission Complex Phase OneDistributed Common Ground Station Operations Centerfacility designGovconjacobsMerit AwardRobins Air Force BaseTim ByersUS Air ForceUSAF

mm

Written by Nichols Martin

A staff writer at Executive Mosaic, provides articles that cover the business, technology and industry aspects of government contracting. His works provide detailed information on the performance, opportunities and movements of companies engaged with the federal government.

Crowd AI, Air Force Research Lab Enter Deep Learning R&D Agreement - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Crowd AI, Air Force Research Lab Enter Deep Learning R&D Agreement
Mitre Engenuity-Run Center Announces Affiliate Program for Cybersecurity Vendors - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Mitre Engenuity-Run Center Announces Affiliate Program for Cybersecurity Vendors