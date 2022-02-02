2 Jacobs Construction Projects Secure Air Force Design Recognitions; Tim Byers Quoted

The U.S. Air Force has recognized the quality of two construction projects completed by Jacobs in Georgia and California.

The company said Wednesday it received the Merit Award for facility design in recognition of Air Force Reserve Command’s Consolidated Mission Complex Phase One at Robins Air Force Base.

A panel of judges selected the Georgia-based facility for Jacobs’ use of strong exterior elevation, as well as the complex’s two-story lobby that showcases historical artifacts.

USAF also presented Jacobs with a Citation Award for work on the Distributed Common Ground Station Operations Center at Beale Air Force Base. The California-based facility includes sustainable features, such as electro-chromatic glass intended to boost energy efficiency by 12 percent. The company also applied other environment-friendly methods including those that support recyclable materials use, energy efficiency and indoor air quality.

The center has also achieved a silver certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program.

Tim Byers, senior vice president for federal and environmental solutions at Jacobs, said the company harnessed energy efficiency, sustainability, functionality, cost control and resiliency capabilities to design facilities that could support the Air Force for years.