5 Space Industry Players Join Digital IF Interoperability Consortium; Stuart Daughtridge Quoted

The Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability Consortium has welcomed five space industry companies as new members to support its mission of advancing interoperability in satellite and ground system networks.

DIFI said Monday the companies will join other members working on industry interoperability standards that could help spur innovation and transformation of space, satellite and other network technologies.

“As members of DIFI working groups advance the scope, use, testing and certification of the standard, we continue to get closer to the goal of interoperability across space networks,” said Stuart Daughtridge, chairman of DIFI and senior vice president for advanced technologies at Kratos Defense and Security Solutions.

The five new members are:

  • radio frequency-over-fiber manufacturer ViaLite Communications
  • frequency converter maker Swedish Microwave
  • satellite and radio communications company Cobham SATCOM
  • technology integrator Science Applications International Corp.
  • Taiwan-based aerospace and natural science research group National Space Organization
